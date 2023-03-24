AI startup to improve successful drug candidates with de novo antibodies

AION Labs, an innovation lab spearheading the adoption of AI technologies and computational science to solve therapeutic challenges, announced the formation of DenovAI, the lab’s second startup approved by the Israel Innovation Authority.

The new company will develop an AI-powered biophysics solution that can discover potential antibodies completely de novo (from scratch), and then suggest candidates likely to make effective drugs.

DenovAI aims to build a next-generation computational platform for the de novo design of strongly binding antibodies directed towards epitopes of choice. In addition to funding, support and mentorship, AION Labs and its pharma partners will provide DenovAI with pharmaceutical data for model training and advanced machine learning development.

Therapeutic antibodies are well-established life-saving drugs. Discovery of existing therapeutic antibodies relies on immunisation or in-vitro selection from large, pre-defined libraries with limited sequence space coverage. Selecting a drug candidate from billions of potential antibody sequences is laborious, expensive and, in many cases, fails to identify functional antibodies.

“We are developing an end-to-end AI framework that can predict antibody sequences and structures that bind with high affinity and selectivity to any given epitope. And with unlimited coverage of sequence space. This has never been done before,” said Dr. Kashif Sadiq, founder and CEO of DenovAI.

DenovAI is the second startup to be formed by AION Labs, which creates early-stage startup teams that harness the power of artificial intelligence to transform the process of drug discovery and development for the betterment of human health. The new company has been created through the investment of leading pharmaceutical companies Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Merck, and Teva and with close support from Amazon Web Services (AWS) and additional financial backing from the Israel Innovation Authority and the Israel Biotech Fund.