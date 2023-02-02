Airnov displays its latest desiccant closure system at Pharmapack

Airnov Healthcare Packaging, a provider in controlled atmosphere packaging, has launched a brand-new advanced solution which promises to provide substantial benefits to the pharmaceutical industry.

× Expand ELOISE RENARD

Key highlights:

Airnov presents its latest IDC (Integrated Desiccant Closure) at Pharmapack Paris to reduce the need of complex bottle packaging .

. The new desiccant closure has been developed to reduce the number of components needed to have a complete desiccant system for pharmaceutical bottles.

to have a complete desiccant system for pharmaceutical bottles. The latest solution is expected to cover both US and European market standards.

IDC (Integrated Desiccant Closure), enables manufacturers to reduce the number of components that would typically form a complete desiccant system in a bottle by integrating the desiccant into the closure.

The unique design, which is protected by two patents, is expected to be adaptable on SP 400 bottles and also includes a child-resistant system and a new tamper-evident disk on the top, with a key goal of the IDC being able to unify packaging standards globally.

In the US and European markets, there are different sizes and approaches to standard bottles and the ways in which desiccants are integrated into them. With the newly launched IDC, Airnov is offering a solution that covers both market standards, reducing the need for complex bottle packaging in each region.

The IDC can be leveraged for the protection of all sensitive products which require safeguarding against humidity, including various pharmaceutical medicines which risk being spoiled by exposure to moisture.

“This is why we are excited to bring IDC to Pharmapack. With this product, we can support companies operating in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and diagnostic sectors by removing several operational steps on their filling lines,” commented Dr. Elisa Le Floch, product lines manager at Airnov.

As well as these numerous practical benefits, visitors to Pharmapack will also be able to see IDC on display at the Innovation Gallery and experience first-hand how it can support key environmental objectives by cutting the use of materials in comparison to incumbents currently on the market.

“Sustainability will always be front and center of our product development, and IDC is no different in that respect,” Elisa Le Floch added. “Our job is to make the lives of our customers easier with efficient, smart solutions that also deliver on important environmental metrics.”

IDC - key features at a glance: