Allecra Therapeutics and Acino sign licensing agreement for EXBLIFEP antibiotic

Allecra Therapeutics (also known as Allecra) and Acino have signed an exclusive licensing agreement which allows Acino to commercialise the antibiotic drug EXBLIFEP in the Republic of South Africa and members of the GCC alliance. The latter includes states like Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The agreement came into effect on the 12th June 2024.

Andreas Kranzusch, Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director at Allecra Therapeutics said: “Acino has established itself as a leader in South Africa and the GCC region. They are an ideal partner to support us as we build towards the commercialisation of EXBLIFEP following our regulatory approvals in the US and EU. This agreement reflects the understanding that there remains a significant global need to address the dangerous increase of resistance to standard-of-care antibiotics, and we look forward to working with Acino to address this.”

Andrew Bird, CEO (AI) at Acino continued, “At Acino, we are dedicated to providing novel healthcare solutions to physicians and patients, aiming to alleviate the health burden in emerging markets. We are incredibly excited to partner with Allecra to offer access to this innovative product in two key geographic regions and, potentially, beyond. We are committed to expediting the registration process in these designated markets to ensure hospitals’ swift access to EXBLIFEP as they continue to fight against high-risk infectious diseases in patients.”

In addition, a supply agreement was also signed which will see Allecra supplying the cefepime/enmetazobactam finished product in the previously mentioned territories.