Almac Group Announce Record Revenue

Almac Group, the global contract pharmaceutical development and manufacturing organisation, has announced its financial results for year ending 30 September 2023.

Figures released show the company recorded a $93 million rise in revenue to $1.169 billion, up from $1.076 billion in 2022. Operating profit rose again - final pre-tax profits were recorded at $114.4 million, down slightly from $124 million in the previous year, due to a significant exchange rate adjustment.

Alan Armstrong, Almac Group Chairman and CEO said: “We are a privately-owned and independent company, committed to re-investing all our profit back into the business. We continuously innovate and expand our business offerings, enabling us to support our clients while advancing human health. Today’s announcement is a welcome continuation of growth for the Almac Group, and I would like to thank everyone within the organisation for playing their part. Our valued global workforce is Almac’s greatest asset providing the foundation for our success. Almac is dedicated to ensuring we remain a global leader in our industry, giving our clients and ultimately patients across the world the best possible offering. We continue to play our part as a valued and trusted member of the communities in which we operate.”

The numbers released cover the second year of Almac Group’s $500M global expansion plans, announced in November 2021. This global expansion programme announced the creation of 1,800 new roles at Almac. 1,200 of those have already been filled and current Almac Group employee numbers now exceeds 7,300.