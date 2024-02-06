ALTURiX Acquires UK Rights to Three New Products

× Expand Shutterstock

ALTURiX has acquired the exclusive rights to three new products for commercialisation in the United Kingdom following the finalisation of agreements in January. The products are within the fields of gastrointestinal and respiratory medicine.

Commenting on the three new agreements, Lak Sahota, Founder and Director at ALTURiX said: “2024 is a transformational year for ALTURiX. We are very pleased to announce these three deals so early in the year. We are starting as we mean to continue.”

The agreements are the most recent markers of the company’s successful growth strategy in action and provide further examples of their commitment to reliably and affordably supply important products to prescribers, patients, their families, and the NHS.

Founded in 2020 following the acquisition of two family-owned pharmaceutical companies, ALTURiX has a portfolio of well-known medicines which are prescribed widely by the NHS. The clear mission set out by the ALTURiX founders is to reliably provide high quality branded medicines at sensible prices, as embodied by the company’s Medicines Value Programme.

For the last five years the company has repeatedly accelerated its growth through a programme of new product acquisitions such as these and subsequent effective market introductions.