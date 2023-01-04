AmerisourceBergen completes acquisition of PharmaLex

AmerisourceBergen Corporation announced the completion of its acquisition of PharmaLex Holding GmbH.

The acquisition of PharmaLex enhances AmerisourceBergen’s growth strategy by advancing its leadership in specialty services and global platform of pharma manufacturer services capabilities.

PharmaLex’s regulatory affairs, development consulting and scientific affairs, pharmacovigilance, and quality management and compliance services expand AmerisourceBergen’s role as partner of choice for biopharmaceutical partners across the pharmaceutical development and commercialisation journey.

Willis Chandler, president of Global Pharma Services, AmerisourceBergen: “As our partners continue to drive innovation in healthcare, we remain focused on delivering best-in-class support across the development and commercialisation journey to help them maximise commercial success and increase patient access.

"PharmaLex’s significant global reach and end-to-end capabilities, coupled with our portfolio of commercialisation solutions and distribution capabilities, will allow us to provide our partners with enhanced support and value across the product lifecycle. Together we will expand on each other’s capabilities to deliver an industry leading customer experience and help our partners achieve the outcomes they desire.”

Thomas Dobmeyer, CEO and managing partner, PharmaLex: "The opportunity to join AmerisourceBergen is a positive step forward for PharmaLex and extends the value and support we can provide our partners as they look to bring products to market. Our clients will now have access to a more robust and expansive suite of global solutions and services that can be tailored to meet their specific needs at any point in the product lifecycle – from taking a product through clinical trials to pharmaceutical distribution and accelerating patient access to prescribed medication.

"We look forward to working with our new colleagues and building on each other’s capabilities as we pursue our shared commitment of creating healthier futures.”