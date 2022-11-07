Aptar Pharma commences global expansion for injectable drug delivery

Aptar Pharma announced its delivered the first phase of its previously announced expansion program of approximately $180 million USD to meet growing customer capacity needs for injection system solutions.

Key highlights:

Injectables showed the largest drug sales growth of over 10% compound annual growth rate between 2016 and 2021.

of over 10% compound annual growth rate between 2016 and 2021. The establishment of a second manufacturing facility in Granville, France marks a new milestone in the transformation of Aptar Pharma.

in Granville, France marks a new milestone in the transformation of Aptar Pharma. Aptar Pharma’s investment will ramp up the manufacturing of Aptar's PremiumCoat ETFE film-coated components and PremiumFill enhanced specification solutions.

The multisite, international expansion project began in 2020 and is intended to significantly boost capacity across all product lines, ultimately enabling Aptar Pharma to produce over 10 billion injectable component units annually when completed.

“Our planned expansion program proved timely and was expedited by the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic. The investments we’re making to expand manufacturing capacity and in new, digitalised processes will benefit our customers well into the future,” said Gael Touya, president, Aptar Pharma.

According to recent market research, injectables represents around 50% of the pharmaceutical drug development pipeline, with an estimated 40% market share. Between 2016 and 2021, injectables showed the largest drug sales growth of over 10% compound annual growth rate (CAGR 16-21), driven mainly by biologics and the demand for high value solutions, such as coated components like Aptar Pharma’s PremiumCoat.

Bold new capabilities

Aptar Pharma’s investment encompasses the expansion and ramping up of Aptar Pharma manufacturing of PremiumCoat ETFE film-coated components, PremiumFill enhanced specification solutions, elastomer components and vial stoppers worldwide.

The expansion program includes investments in France and the U.S., adding an additional 23,000+ m² of manufacturing footprint. The first phase of the PremiumCoat capacity expansion is already operational in Granville, France and includes new ISO7 clean rooms and advanced robotics.

An additional factory in Granville, France will be operational as of early 2024, which leverages the latest technology. US-based manufacturing capabilities will also be operational as of 2024 to better serve the local market. Further manufacturing expansion phases in both the US and France are also included in the program.

A new manufacturing facility in France

The establishment of a second manufacturing facility in Granville, France marks a new milestone in the transformation of Aptar Pharma and paves the way for a step change in capacity and high-tech efficiency. This highly automated factory will significantly increase production capacity to meet growing demand for elastomeric components, including PremiumCoat solutions for enhanced drug/container compatibility.

Partial funding of 13 million Euros for the building and expansion of Aptar Pharma’s European facilities was awarded as part of the French government’s Program of Investments for the Future.

Meeting the needs of customers - and the planet

To meet the ever-increasing market and customer requirements for even higher quality and reliability, Aptar Pharma is expanding its capabilities with robotisation, digitalisation and new clean rooms. Sustainability is a major consideration in Aptar Pharma’s expansion program, with the implementation of solar power production, water waste management and optimised energy consumption included.

Forging closer partnerships with customers worldwide

Aptar Pharma’s expansion was designed with customers in mind. By increasing the capacity and capabilities available through its regional manufacturing centers, Aptar Pharma is positioned to bring new levels of agility and responsiveness in order to meet the most demanding injectable customer needs around the world.

“With this program, we’re transforming our organisation to offer pharma companies of all sizes enhanced ways to fast-track and derisk their product development,” said Gabriel Zenker, president, Aptar Pharma Injectables.

“In doing so, we’re fulfilling our commitment to making Aptar Pharma a first-choice, long-term partner for those seeking sustainable success for their drug development pipelines as part of our mission to shape the future of injectables together with our customers.”