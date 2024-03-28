Aragen Operationalises Biologics Indian Manufacturing Facility

Aragen has operationalised the first phase of its biologics manufacturing facility in Bangalore, India through its 100% subsidiary, Aragen Biologics Pvt Ltd. The facility is being set up at an investment of $30 million. It has also executed its first small-scale manufacturing project for a US-based organisation for manufacturing a novel anticancer monoclonal antibody (mAb). The non-GMP facility can undertake batch sizes upto 50 Ltrs and includes process development and analytical labs to support the manufacturing activities.

Commenting on the occasion, Manni Kantipudi, CEO Aragen Life Sciences and Director of Aragen Biologics Pvt Ltd. said, “We are happy to announce the commissioning of the first phase of our biologics manufacturing facility at Bangalore, India as per schedule and the successful completion of the first project at this facility. This brings us one step closer to offering full-scale Gene-to GMP solutions to our customers. Once the facility’s expansion is fully operational by the end of this calendar year, we will be able to do internal tech transfer from our R&D labs in California to the manufacturing site in India, thereby enabling end-to-end integrated service offering to customers.”