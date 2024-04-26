Aramex Scoop Sustainability Award

Aramex has been awarded the Sustainability in Distribution award at the recent Distributing Pharmaceuticals UK award event at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The awards night recognised the very best in innovation and sustainability from those that are directly involved in the design, development or distribution of pharmaceuticals – a sector in which Aramex has a significant footprint.

Citing a 42% reduction based on scope 1 & 2 and a 25% reduction on scope 3, dependent on supplier commitment, Aramex has since 2006 implemented a climate change mitigation strategy with the sole aim of minimising its carbon footprint and improving its impact on the environment.

This strategy involves investment into renewable energy projects, commitment to minimising waste and promoting recycling across its network, enhancing energy efficiency across its operations, with initiatives such as ISO 14001 certification, LEED certification for its facilities along with further energy efficiency projects to drive down usage.

Reduced water consumption, route optimisation projects to reduce fuel consumption and emissions, and a commitment to gradually transitioning its fleet to electric and low-emission vehicles have also been put in place.

Aramex has also implemented its Future Vehicle Program which explores innovative solutions such as autonomous vehicles and drone deliveries to enhance efficiency and reduce environmental impact in the years to come.

Ronan Kitchin who heads up the Life Science and Healthcare division at Aramex UK commented: “We are delighted to have been recognised by Distributing Pharmaceuticals at their recent award event for our work in driving sustainability initiatives throughout our distribution services – a commitment which we have made significant strides towards over the past two decades.

“With a legacy of championing sustainability, our environmental and climate change mitigation strategy looks to deliver tangible and positive changes in reducing emissions across the entire business – whether that be in our efforts to minimise waste or reducing fuel consumption. Ensuring our footprint is kept at a minimum where possible is at the top of our agenda and we couldn’t be prouder that this has been recognised by an independent panel of respected industry experts within the pharmaceutical industry – a sector within which we have a long and proud history serving.

“Ultimately, it’s about doing the right thing. The world is undergoing a rate of change which is incomparable to anything humankind has ever faced before and therefore all need to play their part if the collective goal of defeating the worsening climate crisis is to be achieved. A huge thanks must therefore go out to all team members across the Aramex network who have each played a part in helping the company make such incredible inroads in its own sustainability goals.”