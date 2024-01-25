Araymond Invest €66 Million in ARaymondLife

Developed entirely by the ARaymondlife design office, RayDyLyo was launched in 2012 as an alternative to the aluminium cap. At the time, it responded to regulatory developments in aseptic filling, concerning controlled atmosphere zones for the manufacture of sterile drugs, to limit the risks of microbial and particulate contamination. Since then, thanks in particular to a number of international partners, ARaymondlife has greatly expanded the use of its closures on a large number of filling machines, and offers a wide range of packaging options. RayDyLyo is suitable for manual applications in clinical batch production, as well as for isolator filling and mass production on automatic filling lines.

"We've been marketing RayDyLyo for over 10 years, and its added value has been fully established. It is an innovative, reliable product that has become a benchmark. By investing in a new production facility, we are assuring our current and future customers that we have the capacity to produce in large quantities and supply the entire market. Unlike our competitors, we retain ownership of the concepts we develop, which are based on the ARaymond Group's expertise in injection, assembly and fluid connections. The strength and stability of our group (soon to celebrate its 160th anniversary), as well as its capacity for innovation, are placed at the service of our customers' projects" explains Patrick Delorme.

To support its ambitions and the healthcare activity, the ARaymond group is investing 66 million euros (building and equipment) in a new production site, based in northern Isère.

With a surface area almost four times larger than its predecessor (14,000 m2 as opposed to 3,700 m2 ), this facility will increase production capacity, for RayDyLyo, to 250 million parts/annum, compared with 15 million today. The 100 employees will move to the new site in early 2025. Eventually, the workforce should reach 350.

ARaymondlife's expertise is now recogniaed both in France and internationally, thanks in particular to its industrial partnerships and worldwide presence. Development challenges have already been identified in the United States and Asia.

"As part of our healthcare business, ARaymondlife, we have sales forces on every continent, particularly in Asia, India and China, and in the United States. This enables us not only to meet our customers, but also to improve our knowledge of the market. The US market is currently very dynamic, as their stimulus plan is ambitious in terms of innovation and relocation. India is also a booming market, with strong demand for the local market; we already have an ARaymond plant there, with a team dedicated to the healthcare sector, capable of manufacturing other medical devices," adds Audrey Raymond, ARaymond's Deputy Managing Director.