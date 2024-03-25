Astellas Breaks Ground on New €330 Million Facility in Ireland

× Expand Shutterstock

Astellas Ireland, a wholly owned subsidiary of Astellas Pharma, held a ceremony to mark the breaking of the ground and start of construction for its new €330 million, facility at Kerry Technology Park, Tralee, Co. Kerry. The ceremony, held at the site and Munster Technological University, was attended by Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney, Minister for Education, Norma Foley TD, IDA CEO Michael Lohan, representatives of Kerry County Council, project partners and senior Astellas executives.

The new facility will accelerate the expansion of Astellas’ in-house production capabilities and ensure a stable supply of high quality medicines to patients around the world. The project is set to create significant employment opportunities in the area, including 600 construction jobs and 100 highly specialised roles in engineering, science, and technology. The facility is planned to be operational by 2028.

Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment, Simon Coveney TD, said: “As our Enterprise Policy has a key regional dimension, once again, I wish to celebrate the company’s decision to build its new cutting-edge facility in Tralee which represents a major note of confidence in the southwest region. Astellas’ commitment to a facility that will incorporate the highest national and international best practice in energy and environmental design is also aligned with the quality of development that my Department and the IDA are looking to deliver for our citizens, fully in keeping with the Government’s commitment to a decarbonised economy and society.”

Minister for Education and Kerry TD, Norma Foley, commented: “I am very pleased to see the further development of Astellas, which represents the single biggest investment in Tralee town and the county as a whole for many years. This is a phenomenal vote of confidence by Astellas in Kerry. It is, in many respects, a game changer for the entire southwest region. I am delighted that we are now marking the ‘groundbreaking’ stage of this exciting development. I wish to thank Astellas for its vision, ambition and confidence in Tralee and County Kerry and I look forward to the project developing at pace.”

CEO of the IDA, Michael Lohan, added: “Astellas’ decision last year to expand its operations in Ireland was warmly welcomed, especially here in Kerry where the company has had an operation since 1990. Today’s sod-turning is symbolic as it heralds a new chapter for this global pharmaceutical leader in Ireland and is testament to the company’s leadership and commitment to innovation, sustainability and to the Southwest Region. I wish to congratulate Astellas on today’s ground-breaking and assure the team of IDA Ireland’s continued partnership and support.”

The building will fall in line with Astellas’ ambitious sustainability values and targets, incorporating the highest national and international best practice in energy and environmental design. As a result, this project aims to cut water use by approximately half, reduce operational energy intensity by more than one-third, and produce zero waste to landfill (compared with LEED baseline). These measures along with onsite renewable technology including solar PV panels and biomass boiler underpin Astellas’ efforts in the mitigation of climate change.