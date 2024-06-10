AstraZeneca Complete Fusion Acquisition

× Expand Shutterstock

Last week, AstraZeneca announced the successful completion of the acquisition of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation radioconjugates (RCs).

The acquisition marks a major step forward in AstraZeneca delivering on its ambition to transform cancer treatment and outcomes for patients by replacing traditional regimens like chemotherapy and radiotherapy with more targeted treatments.

This acquisition complements AstraZeneca’s leading oncology portfolio with the addition of the Fusion pipeline of RCs, including their most advanced programme, FPI-2265, a potential new treatment for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), and brings new expertise and pioneering R&D, manufacturing and supply chain capabilities in actinium-based RCs to AstraZeneca. It also strengthens AstraZeneca’s presence in and commitment to Canada.

As a result of the acquisition, Fusion has become a wholly owned subsidiary of AstraZeneca, with operations in Canada and the US.