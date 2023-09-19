Astrea Bioseparations Expands Manufacturing and Warehousing Capacity

× Expand Shutterstock

Astrea Bioseparations, a leading provider of high-quality bioseparation and purification technologies announces the expansion of its manufacturing and warehousing capabilities in the US. The increased capacity reflects growing demand for the Company’s chromatography solutions in North American markets.

The new ~12,000 sq. ft. facility allows Astrea Bio to bring its innovative products to customers within record lead times of 3-5 weeks for off-the-shelf products, and 6-8 weeks for large-scale resin orders. The site expands the Company’s US footprint by over fourfold, supporting its continued growth trajectory as it also increases its workforce by up to 9% over an 18-month period.

“Expanding our presence in the US reflects growing demand for our chromatography products and services to support effective development and production of cutting-edge biologics, including cell and gene therapies,” commented Chris Brown, Operations Director at Astrea Bioseparations. “The new site gives us greater capacity to support new and existing customers by providing innovative and high-quality products, within market-leading timeframes, as well as offering local technical expertise.”

Completing in Q4 2023, the facility, located in Canton, Massachusetts, will provide significantly increased manufacturing and warehousing capacity. Hosting a variety of workspaces, including cleanroom laboratories for column packing services, offices, warehousing, and column assembly spaces, the facility will provide a vital hub to Astrea Bio’s North American supply network, as well as locally available technical expertise and customer support.

Dedicated column packing cleanrooms will increase production capacity for pre-packed column products and services. Increased warehousing space will be available for all products, including the Company’s broad range of affinity, hydrophobic interaction chromatography and ion exchange adsorbents and resins for commercial-scale biologic production, and its AstreAdept range of nanofiber-based purification technology for efficient production of cell and gene therapies.

Astrea Bio operates a global network of offices and manufacturing facilities, to ensure reliable supply of high-quality products. The Company’s 170 employees are located at its Cambridge, UK headquarters, manufacturing facilities in Gloucestershire, UK, the Isle of Man, Joliette, Canada and Canton, MA, alongside additional office facilities in Singapore.