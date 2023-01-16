First time showcase of Avectas clinical manufacturing system for cell therapies

Avectas, a specialist in cell engineering technology, is to launch the Solupore platform at the Advanced Therapies Week, Miami Beach Convention Centre, January 17 - 20, 2023, for the clinical manufacturing of next-generation gene-modified cell therapies.

Key highlights:

Avectas have launched its Solupore platform that addresses the limitations of current transfection technologies and aims to advance clinical manufacturing of gene-modified cell therapies.

Solupore is a non-viral delivery system that addresses the limitations of current transfection technologies by:

Maintaining unparalleled cell health and superior cell functionality after payload delivery, expanding the possibilities for complex editing and challenging cargo delivery

Integrating easily into existing GMP processes to accelerate the translation of life-saving therapies to patients.

The Solupore non-viral delivery system enables the clinical manufacturing of advanced cell therapies differentiated by unparalleled cell health and superior cell functionality. This novel system expands the possibilities for complex editing and challenging cargo delivery. Solupore technology works by temporarily permeabilising the target cell membrane so that molecular cargoes such as mRNA, plasmids, RNP or CRISPR/Cas9 can be delivered while retaining superior cell health and function.

Avectas has developed an extensive data package based on primary T cells that includes performance in complex editing, cell health characterisation, in vitro and in vivo functional performance. Avectas is expanding this dataset to include other cell types, including induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs).

Several partners have accessed the technology under an early access program, including Genscript, Inceptor Bio, and CCRM/Omnia bio. Avectas also has ongoing undisclosed partnerships with CDMOs and cell therapy companies.

Michael Maguire, PhD, CEO of Avectas, said: "I am proud that our brilliant team is launching Solupore today after focused development over several years. I believe Solupore is poised to address the limitations of current transfection technologies for modifying therapeutic cells. Our system will seamlessly integrate into GMP processes to manufacture healthy and highly functional cells. Launching our clinical manufacturing system brings us closer to fulfilling our vision of working with partners to accelerate the future of cell therapies for patients."