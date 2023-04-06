Bachem joint project to inspire young people with nanotechnology

Bachem, a Swiss pharmaceutical company, has partnered with the SimplyNano project, educational experiment kits published by the non-profit foundation SimplyScience. This project aims to get young people excited about science and technology with the help of nano experiments.

The project involves the “SimplyNano 2”, which is a comprehensive nano-experimental kit for schools. Published by the SimplyScience Foundation and developed by Innovationsgesellschaft (a St. Gallen-based start-up), these kits are available free of charge for some secondary schools in northwestern Switzerland. By 2025, the SimplyNano 2 experiment kits should be available throughout Switzerland.

What is nanotechnology?

Nanomaterials are not only used for technical applications, but also in everyday products such as cosmetics, textiles, paints and medicine.

Why is the Bachem x SimplyNano project important?

The experimental kits are accompanied by half-day training courses for teachers. These courses bridge the gap between schools and the professional world, offering an opportunity to exchange information and share ideas.

What can Bachem bring to the partnership?

Bachem partners with companies in the fields of biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, cosmetics, and life science research. As a result, the Bachem team have a rich scientific, technical, engineering and mathematical (STEM) background. Having a large team of qualified TIDES specialists, Bachem is well-placed to partner with innovators in the nanotechnology space.

Bachem focuses on promoting young talent, which is why they are allowing their headquarters training centre to be used by SimplyNano. This helps SimplyNano to achieve its goal of educating young people and inspiring future nanotechnology scientists.

The SimplyNano project is financed by the Basel-Land and Solothurn lottery funds; the Basel-Stadt Department of Education; and sponsorship from companies, associations, and foundations. The high level of support from the 39 project partners highlights the importance of promoting science and technology in schools and fostering young talent.