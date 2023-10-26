BASF Pharma Solutions Introduces VPA Premium Services

× Expand Shutterstock

BASF Pharma Solutions expands its Virtual Pharma Assistants (VPA) platform by launching “VPA Premium Services”, a selection of new service options developed to meet customer demands for expanded access and content within the platforms.

The Virtual Pharma Assistants (VPAs) were originally developed by BASF Pharma Solutions as a way for customers to accelerate formulation design by predicting the most effective excipients given the properties of an active pharmaceutical ingredient, and to easily access quality and regulatory documents for BASF products. These self-services are free of charge and currently widely used and highly valued by our customers.

The first VPA Premium Service available in ZoomLab, “Corporate Premium”, allows formulators within the same organisation to be grouped under one “Corporate Account” where they can confidentially share and collaborate on projects. In addition, “Corporate Premium” unlocks access to further premium content, scientific support, and exclusive training materials.

“The Virtual Pharma Assistants are key in providing digital services for our customers. With the addition of premium services to our portfolio, we are meeting the growing demands of our customers for specific service requests. Premium features will grant them instant access to key insights and collaboration platforms they need for their work in a quick and efficient manner via our digital service platform,” states Marion Kuhn, Vice President, Global Business Management, Pharma Solutions.

Future VPA Premium Services launched within RegXcellences will allow users immediate access to BASF’s Product Carbon Footprint data and the ability to directly download audit reports.

“Corporate Premium” is our solution for customers who want their Formulators & Scientists to collaboratively work on drug formulation projects with ZoomLabTM. They will benefit from advanced data privacy and project administration features tailored to their needs. Also, direct access to BASF formulation experts will allow them to get to solutions faster,” stated Rainer Dobrawa, Global Head of Marketing, Pharma Solutions.