Bayer Acquire $310 Million Heart Burn Drug

Bayer has acquired the exclusive marketing rights for acoramidis in Europe from Eidos Therapeutics Inc., BridgeBio International GmbH and BridgeBio Europe B.V.

Acoramidis is a highly potent and selective small molecule, orally administered transthyretin (TTR) stabiliser for the treatment of patients suffering from ATTR CM, a progressive fatal disease presenting as an infiltrative, restrictive cardiomyopathy resulting in heart failure. In a placebo-controlled Phase III study in ATTR CM, acoramidis met all clinical endpoints by significantly reducing hospitalization burden, improved survival and preserved functional capacity and quality of life for patients in need.

Marketing authorisation application (MAA) with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) was filed in January 2024, after announcing that acoramidis successfully met the primary endpoint in the pivotal Phase III trial, confirming highly statistically significant efficacy and good tolerability in the trial population. New Drug Application (NDA) for acoramidis has also been submitted to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and accepted with Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of November 29, 2024.

“Bayer has a clear vision to transform cardiovascular care for patients and acoramidis complements our portfolio in specialty cardiology,” said Juergen Eckhardt, M.D., Member of the Executive Committee of Bayer’s Pharmaceuticals Division and Head of Business Development, Licensing & Open Innovation. “As a leading player in the field of cardiovascular diseases, we will work to make this new treatment available to patients as soon as possible, after a positive decision by the European authorities.”

“We are excited to have found a like-minded partner in Bayer that shares our belief in the potential of acoramidis to ameliorate the lives of ATTR CM patients. We have a responsibility to the ATTR CM community to make acoramidis available to as many patients as possible, as quickly as possible, and we believe that Bayer is the right collaborator for us in this mission,” said Ananth Sridhar, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, BridgeBio Cardiorenal. “This partnership leverages Bayer’s established European cardiovascular infrastructure and enables us, via substantial cost savings, to focus our resources on our wholly-owned geographies for acoramidis, including preparing for the US launch.”

Under the terms of the agreement, BridgeBio and the affiliates will receive up to $310 million in upfront and near-term milestone payments and are eligible to receive additional undisclosed sales milestone payments and tiered-royalties beginning in the low-thirties percent.