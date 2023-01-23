Beckman Coulter LS completes grand opening of $10 million Colorado offices

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a specialist in laboratory automation and innovation, further strengthens its commitment to the greater Loveland, Colorado community with the completion of the first phase of its new research and development hub.

× Expand Mccutcheon, Matthew

Key highlights:

Beckman Coulter LS has opened its doors of a $10 million office complex in Loveland, Colorado, with the creation of 85 jobs.

in Loveland, Colorado, with the creation of 85 jobs. The new complex includes 56,000 square feet of office space - featuring collaboration zones, technology centres and gathering spaces.

- featuring collaboration zones, technology centres and gathering spaces. The company also formally announces the initiation of its second phase of expansion in Loveland, with a 37,000 sq ft manufacturing operation - an expected completion date in early 2024.

The grand opening of the new $10 million office complex will house its growing workforce in the Axis 25 Development at 4510 Byrd Drive near the Northern Colorado Regional Airport. As part of the expansion, the company also projects the creation of 85 new high-paying Loveland jobs in the coming years in fields including science research, engineering, and project management. The company currently employs more than 140 full-time associates in Loveland.

Suzanne Foster, president of Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, said: “The relentless pursuit of innovation is what drives our business and our associates each and every day. We continue to be impressed by the talent community that exists in greater Loveland, which has fueled our growth in Colorado since we came here in 2018 with nearly three-dozen associates. Our instruments are on the frontlines of major global research facilities, providing them with valuable automation solutions to accelerate answers for that next big breakthrough moment. We’re thrilled to be expanding in Loveland, where our growing team will play a key role in that evolution.”

Mccutcheon, Matthew

The new complex includes 56,000 square feet of office space featuring collaboration zones, breakout rooms, technology centres, gathering spaces, and a gym for associates.

The facility also includes a new innovative Customer Engagement Center which allows customers an inside look at the solutions available from Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, along with how they are created and can be tailored to meet individual and specialised laboratory needs.

Have a read on EPM's interview with Beckman's Sandra Hernandez on what it's like being a woman in STEM.

The company also formally announces the initiation of its second phase of expansion in Loveland, with a 37,000-square-foot manufacturing operation to be attached to the office site. Ground is set to be broken by the second quarter of 2023, with an anticipated completion date in early 2024.

“I am excited to congratulate Beckman Coulter Life Sciences on their official opening today in Loveland, creating 85 good-paying jobs in Northern Colorado,” said Colorado governor, Jared Polis. “As Colorado continues to position itself as a leader in advanced industries like bioscience, I am thrilled to see more companies choosing to move and expand in our state.”

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences is also giving back to the greater Loveland community with a donation to Restoring Colorado’s Forests, which will ensure the planting of 140 trees – one for each current associate – to replace those lost due to the recent devastating wildfires and other environmental damage.

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences was assisted by CBRE, Etkin Johnson Real Estate Partners, and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.