Berry Global Invests to Increase Production Capacity

Berry Global Group has invested in additional assets and manufacturing capabilities to increase its healthcare production capacity by up to 30% across three of its European sites.

Following the opening of its manufacturing facility and healthcare centre of excellence in Bangalore, India, these latest investments underline Berry’s commitment to delivering high-quality packaging and drug delivery devices that enhance the patient experience through improved medicine administration and adherence.

“As pharmaceutical innovations progress, so should the packaging and support that delivers each dose. Berry Global is here to provide that expertise in the creation of patient-centred packages and drug delivery device design,” said Walid Hamza, EVP Global Healthcare at Berry Global. “We continue to invest in the latest healthcare technologies to help our customers offer patients a safe and improved experience with every dose.”

Strategically located near pharmaceutical manufacturing and filling site hubs, Berry’s sites in Offranville, France, and Osnago, Italy help ensure fast response times and localised service. Investments at these sites will help ensure further supply chain reliability and consistent product availability while meeting the growing demand for Berry’s high value products and solutions in other regions of the world.

Key investments at the site include new cleanroom production to ISO7 standard to help meet growing market demand, especially for Berry’s expertise as a contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO).

Investments at Berry’s Osnago site, which manufactures throat spray actuators, and Sirone site, which manufactures accompanying bottles, will support the growing demand for prescription and over-the-counter orally-administered solutions for the prevention and treatment of infections and respiratory diseases driven by rising air pollution levels.