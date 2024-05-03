Bespak and H&T Presspart Enter into Collaboration

Bespak and H&T Presspart have announced a collaboration to accelerate the industry’s transition from existing pressurised Metered Dose Inhaler (pMDI) formulations to more climate-friendly alternatives utilising low global warming potential (GWP) propellants.

The partnership will bring rapid access to small-scale filling capabilities in GMP conditions to support development programs and clinical trials with both HFA-152a and HFO-1234ze propellants. The collaboration leverages H&T Presspart’s expertise in inhalation product development, the company’s low GWP filling equipment and market-leading portfolio of componentry, and Bespak’s expertise and leading position in valves as well as its formulation development expertise and finished product manufacturing capability. The partnership will accelerate industry understanding and customer success in the reformulation and commercialisation of products with a significantly lower environmental footprint.

Chris Hirst, CEO of Bespak, commented: “We are committed to leading the transition to low GWP propellants in pMDIs, and in collaboration with H&T Presspart, we are proud to be able to offer a unique combination of capabilities and expertise to support our customers to transition as efficiently as possible. This partnership is significant in that we can offer development with both sustainable propellant options within a matter of weeks, no matter what the customer’s stage of product development when they commence work with us. Our goal is to transition as many pMDI products as possible to meet the requirements of evolving global legislation, and we believe in working together across the industry to achieve this goal - which not only helps protect the planet, but also safeguards patient access to inhaler options.”

Christian Krätzig, President of H&T Presspart, said: “This collaboration underlines H&T Presspart’s core strategic commitment to support the industry in creating more sustainable inhalation products for future generations. As two companies who have navigated the last major change from CFC to HFA propellants, we are pleased to bring together our expertise and capabilities to accelerate the current transition. With our combined team of experts, breadth of development services and market-leading portfolio of componentry, our customers can be confident they are in safe hands as they make the transition to more sustainable pMDIs.”