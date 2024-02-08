BGEN Awarded Production Facility Contract by Almac Sciences

Almac Sciences has appointed BGEN as principal contractor for its new state-of-the-art molecule production facility in Craigavon, Northern Ireland.

BGEN - one of the UK’s largest engineering firms driving the energy transition - is responsible for the development of the new building and the delivery of the mechanical, structural, electrical, and instrumentation components of the facility. This includes the installation of four reactors, two isolation trains and ancillary equipment.

BGEN is working in collaboration with principal designers the DPS Group, and BES - part of the BGEN group of companies - which is responsible for the facility’s HVAC, civil and architectural aspects.

Ian Humphries, Director at BGEN said “BGEN is delighted to have secured the award of this important contract with Almac. It reinforces our experience in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) facilities and uses our group capabilities to enable in-house seamless delivery of the overall construction scope. The award was secured in part by BGEN’s experience and expertise in delivering successful projects using integrated project delivery (IPD) techniques.”

Almac Sciences’ GMP Manufacturing Plant was constructed in 1997. This current expansion project will bolster the company’s API production capabilities.