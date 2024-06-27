× Expand Bio-Rad launches four new anti-idiotypic antibodies

Bio-Rad has extended its anti-biotherapeutic antibodies range to now include anti-idiotypic antibodies for the atezolizumab (Lemtrada), avelumab (Bavencio), obinutuzumab (Gazyvaro), and ocrelizumab (Ocrevus) drugs. Additionally, the life science research and clinical diagnostics product specialist has also introduced its anti-monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE) biotherapeutic antibody range which can be used in bioanalysis.

The anti-biotherapeutic antibody range allows for the development of reliable and robust bioanalytical assays to be used against marketed biologic drugs. According to Bio-Rad, the new anti-idiotypic antibodies for the four drugs are ideal for pharmacokinetic (PK) and antidrug-antibody assays, allowing for therapeutic drug monitoring for either innovator or biosimilar products.

The bioanalysis of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) is possible with the new anti-MMAE antibody range. MMAE is a potent antimitotic agent that inhibits cell division. With its toxic qualities, MMAE cannot be utilised as a drug but can form the payload component of ADCs. Additionally, the new antibodies enable the development of sensitive assays for the toxin and the ADCs incorporating the toxin.

John Cardone, Marketing Manager, Life Science Group at Bio-Rad said, “Bio-Rad’s extensive range of anti-biotherapeutic antibodies offers an effective solution to drug-specific bioanalytical assay development, enabling the design of selective, sensitive, and reliable PK and ADA assays. Introduction of the new drug-specific and MMAE anti-biotherapeutic antibodies further expands the utility of our market-leading portfolio of over 200 anti-idiotypic antibodies, providing our customers with new and innovative bioanalysis tools to accelerate antibody drug discovery.”