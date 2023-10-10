Bio-Sep Unveils New Brand Identity As Sonichem

× Expand Shutterstock

Bio-Sep, a UK-based green technology company, has revealed a major rebranding to Sonichem that will take effect immediately. The new brand identity will reinforce the company’s focus on producing sustainable chemicals of the future, and the new name reflects the business’s core proprietary technology for the ultrasonic processing of low-value woody biomass to extract high-value green chemicals.

Sonichem’s new mission and vision statements bolster the company’s contribution to a circular economy where humanity can sustainably meet its chemical needs by maximising the value of renewable resources. A new ripple-effect logo simultaneously embodies the ultrasonic waves used to break apart biomass, as well as the company’s disruption of traditional chemical and forestry industries. Other elements of the brand evolution include a new colour palette that represents a modern green chemicals company, alongside new imagery to reflect sonication effects and the hidden green chemicals naturally contained within biomass.

Adrian Black, CEO at Sonichem, commented: “We are delighted to embrace a fresh identity that demonstrates how our unique, low-energy biorefinery process is sending ripples through the chemical industry. Rebranding to Sonichem reflects the next stage in our growth journey as we supply our partners across multiple sectors with high-quality biochemicals extracted using our ultrasonic technology. We are also currently in the early stages of designing and building a commercial biorefinery plant in response to demand and growth."