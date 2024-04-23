BioArctic and Eisai Sign Research Evaluation Agreement

× Expand Shutterstock

BioArctic AB and Eisai have entered into a research evaluation agreement regarding BAN2802, a potential new treatment combining BioArctic’s proprietary BrainTransporter technology with an undisclosed Alzheimer drug candidate. At the end of the collaboration, Eisai will evaluate the data generated and decide if they chose to exercise an option to license BAN2802 for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

BioArctic and Eisai have a long-standing collaboration dating back to 2005 regarding the development and commercialiation of drugs for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. This collaboration has led to Leqembi (lecanemab) – the world's first approved drug shown to slow the progression of early Alzheimer's disease. The new collaboration will build on the companies’ joint knowledge in the field of Alzheimer’s disease. Costs for the research evaluation program will be shared and the program will evaluate what could be the next generation disease modifying treatment for Alzheimer's disease.

“I am very happy that our Brain Transporter technology has continued to progress so well and that we have now entered into this first agreement utilising this platform. I believe that this technology has huge potential to improve many different projects, and support companies in their pursuit of helping people with brain disorders,” said Gunilla Osswald, CEO at BioArctic. “Eisai has been a valuable partner to BioArctic during the past two decades, and we are very pleased to extend and deepen our relationship with this new research evaluation agreement on BAN2802. Together, we have been able to deliver lecanemab, the first fully approved disease modifying treatment in Alzheimer’s disease in the US, Japan and China, and we look forward to continuing our fruitful collaboration and lead the development of the next generation of drugs to help patients with this devastating disease.”

BioArctic’s proprietary BrainTransporter technology is a technology that can actively transport biologics across the blood brain barrier into the brain. The technology has the potential to create faster and stronger efficacy of treatments targeted to the brain, while reducing the burden of treatment for both patients and society. The BrainTransporter technology manifests BioArctic’s commitment to sustainability by aiming for continuous improvement of clinical and commercial benefit.