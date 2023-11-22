Biocomposites Expands Product Portfolio with SYNICEM

× Expand Shutterstock

Biocomposites has announce the launch of SYNICEM hip, knee and shoulder preformed spacers in the United Kingdom, and their successful use in patients undergoing joint surgery.

SYNICEM spacers are antibiotic-loaded, preformed spacers which overcome the challenges of traditional intra-operative moulded and handmade spacers. They help support surgeons’ revisions of the hip, knee and shoulder by preserving articular space and aiding the treatment of infection. Precision engineered for consistency and structural uniformity, SYNICEM spacers provide a high local concentration of gentamicin and provide case-by-case flexibility to save surgeons’ time during their procedures.

Rohit Dhawan, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust, commented: “Biocomposites’ SYNICEM spacers are really useful for orthopaedic surgeons who deal with infections. Ready to use and available in a variety of sizes to fit different patient anatomies, they provide the flexibility to enable a swift procedure, leaving patients infection-free and able to resume their day-to-day activities. I am delighted that they will now be readily available in the UK.”

The launch of SYNICEM spacers in the UK follows Biocomposites’ acquisition of French-based medical device manufacturer, Synimed, in 2022. Synimed specialises in bone cement and polymer related products using in-house proprietary core polymer production and formulation.

Michael Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Biocomposites, said: “I’m delighted that our acquisition of Synimed has enriched our portfolio of products that support surgeon’s managing and treating infection. SYNICEM spacers already help many patients throughout the world and bringing them into the UK and wider Biocomposites network will ensure that more patients benefit.”