BioMed Realty Announce New Lease with InvoX at Granta Park

× Expand Shutterstock

BioMed Realty, a Blackstone portfolio company and leading provider of real estate solutions to the life science and technology industries, executed a lease agreement with invoX for laboratory and office space at Granta Park, Cambridge, UK. invoX is a research-driven global biopharmaceutical company, discovering and developing innovative medicines that can change the lives of people around the world. It is focused on research and development in oncology and respiratory therapeutics.

invoX, represented by Cam-Sci, has leased the entire 20,000 square foot Franklin Building to locate its research and development team that is working on the discovery of novel therapeutic antibodies.

BioMed Realty’s Granta Park is home to over 30 of the world’s largest life sciences companies and research organisations. The 120-acre campus consists of 21 buildings and the Franklin Building is designed for speculative laboratories. As an occupier in Granta Park, invoX gains access to a range of amenities, including a fitness centre, restaurant, conference centre, nursery and commuter bus service.

This latest signing for BioMed Realty, represented by Cheffins and JLL, highlights the demand from biotechnology and life science companies for built-for-purpose labs and office spaces in Cambridge, UK, to accelerate breakthrough R&D.

Current market dynamics, characterised by strong tenant demand against a backdrop of limited supply, have led to near-zero vacancy rates in Cambridge’s life science real estate market, according to industry data tracked by BioMed Realty.