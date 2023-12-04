Biophytis and the University of Liège Explore the Potential of Sarconeos

× Expand Shutterstock

Biophytis SA announces the signing of a new partnership with the University of Liège to carry out a range of preclinical research projects, particularly in the treatment of respiratory failure caused by the flu virus Influenza.

Under this partnership, the University's animal pathology research laboratory, headed by Professor Daniel Desmecht, will conduct a series of experiments aimed at establishing the therapeutic potential of Sarconeos (BIO101) in an experimental murine model of infection by an Influenza A virus, which could cause respiratory failure and death in the elderlies.

This research is a continuation of the collaboration begun in 2020, which established proof of efficacy on respiratory function and the original mode of action of Sarconeos (BIO101) in an animal model of COVID-191, now confirmed by the clinical data from the Phase 2-3 COVA study.

Stanislas Veillet commented: "We believe that our drug candidate, given its original mode of action on the renin-angiotensin system, could treat severe forms of the main viral respiratory diseases. These pathologies where medical needs are largely unmet represent significant potential for Biophytis. The results of the trials conducted by Prof. Desmecht will support our development plan, which is currently under discussion with the regulatory agencies in Europe and the United States.”

Prof. Desmecht added: "The experiments we conducted in 2020 demonstrated the ability of Sarconeos (BIO101) to maintain normal respiratory function in an animal model of COVID-19. We believe that similar results could be obtained in a seasonal influenza model, in which we have developed unique expertise in Europe over the last ten years".