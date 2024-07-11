Bioptimus Unveils its Open-Source AI Foundation Model for Pathology

Expand Bioptimus H-optimus-0

After the launch of French startup Bioptimus less than five months ago, the company has unveiled its H-optimus-0, which is an open-source AI foundation model for pathology. With 1.1 billion parameters, H-optimus-0 is trained on a proprietary dataset of several hundreds of millions of images extracted from over 500,000 histopathology slides across 4,000 clinical practices. This enhances the model’s performance over several critical medical diagnostic tasks like identifying cancerous cells.

Additionally, the H-optimus-0 utilises AI technology to enhance precision and efficiency levels when it comes to pathology diagnostics.

Rodolphe Jenatton, CTO of Bioptimus, said, “Having launched less than five months ago, we are excited to introduce H-optimus-0, a fully open-source model that represents a significant leap forward in the field of pathology. We are committed to advancing medical research and improving patient care. By encouraging collaboration and the adoption of new practices, we aim to speed up innovations in pathology and beyond, ultimately benefiting patients worldwide.”

Professor Jean-Philippe Vert, PhD, Co-founder and CEO of Bioptimus, said: “H-optimus-0 is just the beginning. It marks the first in a long series of models we will create at Bioptimus, each more advanced and comprehensive than the last. Future models will not only be trained on an even larger number of pathology images from Europe, Asia and Africa but will also incorporate other modalities, such as genomics and proteomics. Our ultimate goal is to create the first multiscale foundation model of biology, capable of integrating diverse biological data and scales to enable scientific discoveries and accelerate biomedical innovations.”