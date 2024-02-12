Boehringer Ingelheim and CBmed Join Forces

× Expand Shutterstock

Boehringer Ingelheim and CBmed GmbH Centre for Biomarker Research in Medicine (CBmed) announced a long-term strategic partnership. Jointly the partners will apply translational medicine approaches to accelerate the development of first-in-class medicines to transform the lives of people with cancer and achieve Boehringer’s ultimate ambition to cure a range of cancers.

“We are excited to join forces with CBmed’s team of translational science experts,” said Vittoria Zinzalla, Global Head of Oncology Translational Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology at Boehringer Ingelheim. “This new partnership will further support our efforts to increase the success rate of our clinical development by translating research discoveries into actionable insights for the clinic. It will also enable us to further expand our pipeline to achieve our goal of transforming the lives of people living with cancer.”

“In the partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim we will leverage our capabilities to support multiple projects across their oncology pipeline,” said Thomas Pieber, Chief Scientific Officer of CBmed. “We are thrilled to work with Boehringer’s scientists to achieve our vision of bringing tailored and customised game-changing therapies to individual patients.”

Precision medicine has revolutionised cancer care, offering great potential to cure more types of cancer. Still, 97 out of every 100 clinical trials testing compounds in a specific indication fail to demonstrate significant benefit for cancer patients. The reason is often a poor understanding of how or why a cancer treatment kills cancer cells directly or via activation of the immune system and which cancer patients could benefit from a specific treatment. Translational medicine addresses this challenge by identifying biomarkers for the assessment of the therapeutic effect of a treatment and by creating a deep understanding of the disease pathology.