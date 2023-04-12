Bora and Celltrion partner to expand OSD capabilities in APAC market

Bora Pharmaceuticals and Celltrion Asia Pacific Pte (a subsidiary of Celltrion Group), have announced their partnership to contract manufacture and commercialise a range of oral dosage form drugs (OSD) across the APAC region.

The range of oral dosage form products will be manufactured at Bora’s Zhunan Site, which is one of the largest US FDA and MHRA-approved pharmaceutical production facilities in Taiwan. The site has an outstanding compliance record across global regulatory authorities.

The manufactured batches will be used to support Celltrion’s regulatory filings for approval in seven countries, and Bora will further support Celltrion to commercialise the products immediately upon approval by utilising its cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities in complex oral dosage form and superior total-solution services.

Bobby Sheng, CEO and chairman of Bora, said: “We are extremely excited about this new partnership with Celltrion. As a trusted global partner, we look forward to serving our customers with the best technical and quality resources and supporting our partners to expand into various markets around the world.”