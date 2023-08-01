Bora Pharmaceuticals Unveils New Facility for Ophthalmic Manufacturing

Bora Pharmaceuticals, a leading contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), is pleased to announce the opening of a new state-of-the-art facility in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

Officially opened by Bora Pharmaceuticals CEO Bobby Sheng and President of Taiwan Operations Tom Chang, the facility will provide Bora’s customers with access to an extensive range of ophthalmic manufacturing services.

The 6891m2 facility is equipped with the latest technological advancements and will specialise in manufacturing Ophthalmic products such as sterile solutions, emulsions, creams, ointments and gels. Bora’s Taoyuan City facility received FDA approval earlier this year and will include two tube and two solutions lines.

Bobby Sheng, CEO of Bora Pharmaceuticals, said: “The average age of adults aged 60+ is expected to double by 2050, and, as a result of the aging population, we’ve seen demand for Ophthalmic products skyrocket in markets across the globe. The opening of the new Ophthalmic site marks a significant milestone in our commitment to deliver excellence for our clients and providing services that are high in demand. Since the site launched, we have received numerous requests from new clients who are particularly interested in our Ophthalmic service. The new center of excellence will give our highly skilled operators access to the latest technology to manufacture and package an extensive range of products. We’re delighted to be able to make success more certain for our valued partners across the world."