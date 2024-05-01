Boston Micro Fabrication Launches BMF Biotechnology to Advance Use of 3D BioChips in Pharma Research

× Expand Shutterstock

Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) has introduced BMF Biotechnology Inc. Headquartered in San Diego, California, BMF Biotechnology Inc. is dedicated to developing and commercialising innovative BioChips (organ-on-a-chip platforms) through cultivating large-scale tissues in vitro, helping accelerate new drug and cosmetic development.

BMF is known for its micro-printing platforms for product designers and engineers in fields like medical device, electronics, optic/photonics and life sciences who require a high level of feature resolution and demanding dimensional tolerance. Starting in late 2022, BMF began to expand the business beyond supplying the Projection Micro Stereolithography (PµSL) platform and associated parts delivery. As part of this initiative, BMF inaugurated the San Diego Research Institute, dedicated to advancing innovative microfluidic BioChips for drug discovery and cosmetic testing. The initial phase of this endeavor has concluded with encouraging outcomes.

By faithfully replicating the physiological conditions found in the human body, BMF Biotechnology’s BioChips offer a powerful platform for studying health and disease biological mechanisms, evaluating drug and cosmetic safety and efficacy, and predicting patient responses. BMF BioChips feature an integrated 'vascular-mimetic' network of channels, enabling in vivo-like nutrient and waste exchange and compound delivery across the entire large tissue. This potentially yields more precise testing results and compound sensitivity compared to traditional 2D cell culture and animal models.

"Building on success that BMF has had with other self-driven innovations such as the UltraThineer veneers, the launch of BMF Biotechnology Inc. represents a significant leap forward in our ability to harness the potential of 3D BioChip technology," remarked Dr. Jennifer Sun, Chief Scientific Officer of BMF Biotechnology Inc. "With our innovative technology and approach, we aim to empower researchers with the tools they need to translate scientific discoveries into tangible therapeutic solutions that improve patient outcomes."

Robust tissue models, such as tumour models for assessing drug efficacy, kidney models for evaluating drug safety, and skin models for cosmetic assessments have been consistently cultivated. Additionally, collaborations with global partners have led to the development of various other tissue models to help researchers better understand the biological mechanisms of health and disease, including liver and heart conditions, lung cancer, endometrial cancer, and more.