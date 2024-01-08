Boston Scientific Announce $3.7 Billion Agreement to Acquire Axonics

× Expand Shutterstock

Boston Scientific Corporation have announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Axonics, Inc., a publicly traded medical technology company primarily focused on the development and commercialisation of differentiated devices to treat urinary and bowel dysfunction. The purchase price is $71 in cash per share, reflecting an equity value of approximately $3.7 billion and an enterprise value of approximately $3.4 billion.

The Axonics product portfolio includes the Axonics R20 and the Axonics F15 Systems used to deliver sacral neuromodulation (SNM) therapy. SNM therapy is a minimally invasive procedure used in the treatment of OAB and fecal incontinence. It works by delivering mild electrical pulses to the sacral nerve to restore communication between the brain and the bladder. In clinical studies, Axonics Therapy has demonstrated meaningful improvement in patients' quality of life in follow-up out to two years, with no serious device-related adverse events reported.

"We are excited to add Axonics technologies to the Boston Scientific portfolio, a combination that we expect will further strengthen our ability to serve urologists who are treating patients living with these often-chronic conditions," said Meghan Scanlon, senior vice president and president, Urology, Boston Scientific. "This acquisition also enables our entry into sacral neuromodulation, a high-growth adjacency with opportunities to expand access to care for patients."

In January 2023, Axonics received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its fourth-generation Axonics R20 neurostimulator, a rechargeable SNM device with a battery life of 20 or more years. The company's portfolio also includes Bulkamid Urethral Bulking System for the treatment of female stress urinary incontinence.

Boston Scientific expects to complete the transaction in the first half of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. Axonics expects to deliver net revenue of approximately $366 million in 2023, representing 34% growth over the prior fiscal year. Axonics' revenue growth profile is anticipated to be highly accretive to the Boston Scientific Urology business in 2024. The impact to Boston Scientific adjusted earnings per share is expected to be immaterial in 2024 and accretive thereafter. The impact to GAAP earnings per share is expected to be less accretive, or more dilutive, due to amortisation expense and acquisition-related net charges.