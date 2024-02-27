Bristol Myers Squibb $400m Cruiserath Campus Expansion

× Expand Shutterstock

Bristol Myers Squibb have announced a $400 million investment in their Dublin 15 Cruiserath Campus towards the build and design of a Sterile Drug Product (SDP) facility, which will support the manufacturing and supply of existing medicines as well as serve as a launch excellence facility for pipeline assets. This will be BMS's first European SDP facility for biologics manufacturing and is currently in the design phase. Construction is expected to commence in March 2024, now that planning approval has been received, for completion in 2026.

Padraig Keane, Vice President, Cruiserath Biologics, said: “This is significant news and a proud day at Cruiserath Biologics as this SDP facility strengthens not only our capabilities on campus, but allows us to be agile and responsive to patient needs across the globe. This investment will expand our capacity for aseptic drug products, reinforce stable production for global supply, and accelerate the development and commercialisation of innovative biologic therapies alongside other pipeline medicines. This year we celebrate 60 years of BMS in Ireland, across our three sites in Ireland we continue to play a critical role in the global production, development, and supply network.”

Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA (Industrial Development Agency), said: ‘’Bristol Myer Squibb’s decision to invest $400 million at their Cruiserath campus along with 350 new jobs is most welcome news and underscores the strategic importance of Ireland in their global operations. It is proof of the company’s future commitment to Ireland and a testament to Ireland’s continued attractiveness as a location for biopharma investment.''