Call for papers opens ahead of Med-Tech Innovation Expo 2023

Speakers can now apply to take part in the world-leading conference programme, which runs alongside Med-Tech Innovation Expo, on 7th-8th June 2023, at the NEC, Birmingham.

× Expand Rob Lacey Rob Lacey Photographer Editorial, PR & Corporate Photography Headshots, Conferences & Corporate Events

Med-Tech Innovation are seeking speakers who can share inspiration and thought-leadership on the current status of the medical technology industry.

Speakers will have the opportunity to be part of the CPD-accredited conference at Med-Tech Innovation Expo, the perfect platform to share expertise and market knowledge, increase visibility of projects and research and start new conversations with stakeholders.

Ian Bolland, acting group editor of Med-Tech Innovation News and Medical Plastics News, said: "The industry is facing many challenges, but there are many great stories to tell that can provide inspiration to our audience at Med-Tech Innovation Expo. Whether that be the new ways of manufacturing, ongoing regulatory changes, or the sustainability agenda, speakers at Med-Tech Innovation Expo share new ideas to help the medical technology industry go from strength to strength."

The conference grows in popularity every year, and attracts the brightest and best minds from across the medtech supply chain, from innovators and experts, to thought-leaders and government officials. Talks in previous years have included representatives from Microsoft, Deloitte and The Department for International Trade.

The 2023 conference will address key industry issues, and is accepting submissions across, but not limited to:

Supply chain strategy

Growing adoption of minimally invasive devices

New manufacturing practices

Medical device outsourcing

Overcoming manufacturing challenges

Recruitment and retention of new skills and talent

NHS market access

Sustainability strategy

Securing financial backing

Manufacturing for miniature (smaller) medical devices

Global innovation will only achieve its fullest potential by embracing individuals from all backgrounds. We are calling on the entire medical technology industry to help ensure we have full representation and a diversity of voices for the programme in 2023.

Helena Zaum, social care lead at Microsoft, speaker in 2022, said: 'I was really delighted to be asked to come to the Med-Tech Innovation Expo conference. There were some very thoughtful questions from the audience. This year is my first visit to the show and it’s just amazing!'

Speakers are invited to submit presentation title, abstract (200 words), biography (200 words), and a high resolution headshot here, or by emailing ian.bolland@rapidnews.com and charlotte.chambers@rapidnews.com.

Deadline is Monday 16th January 2023.

Like this article? Subscribe to the FREE EPM newsletter.