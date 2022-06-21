Cellomatics expands with move to new Nottingham premises

Contract research organisation (CRO) Cellomatics Biosciences has moved into new purpose-built premises in Nottingham in the wake of rising demand for its preclinical and early drug discovery phase laboratory services.

The company’s new facilities in Colwick, Nottingham represent a three-fold increase in the company’s footprint, allowing room for further expansion. The facility is an independent building covering approximately 5,500 sq ft of space across two levels. The ground floor is dedicated to laboratory facilities, whilst the first floor provides scientific write-up space, offices, and meeting rooms. The new laboratories are equipped with state-of-the-art imaging and analysis equipment and Class ll biological safety cabinets, fridges, freezers, and CO2 incubators.

Employing 15 people, Cellomatics was founded in 2015 and specialises in the development of bespoke bioassays across numerous therapeutic areas including oncology, immuno-oncology, immunology, inflammation and respiratory.

Cellomatics’ CEO and founder, Dr Shailendra Singh said: “Drug development is a truly global market and the number of biotechs, pharma companies and academic groups working on the translation of ideas into medicines continues to increase, and as does the funding available to support such projects.

“The changing dynamic of the industry means that companies are increasingly looking to specialist CROs for the expertise they need. Our bespoke service delivers critical data at an early stage through innovative solutions to complex testing requirements - an approach which has cumulated in repeat business and helped us to build a strong reputation in the market.”

“We are delighted to be expanding our footprint in Nottingham. The city sits at the heart of the UK’s thriving preclinical CRO sector in the East Midlands and affords access to talent and expertise from both the local universities and the scientific industry. Our new state-of-the-art facilities provide a collaborative working environment for our valued workforce and will enable us to accelerate our plans for further recruitment and to attract the very best scientists to Cellomatics.”

Stuart Gibson, finance director at Cellomatics, added: “Cellomatics is well-positioned to double top-line organic revenue over the next two years through expansion into new markets, focusing on new therapeutic areas, developing or acquiring new technologies, and building new service offerings. We also plan to partner with strategic investors to further accelerate our growth. As a company, we are committed to developing additional capabilities to enhance the depth of our services within our current specialist sectors, and to expand into other growing sectors.”

Dr Singh added: “Going forward, we will continue to invest in our technical expertise to meet the global demand, and to accelerate the rate of our export business. Indeed, to fulfil our ambitions of delivering exponential growth in revenue and shareholder value across the next few years, we will continue to invest in our scientific capabilities, technologies, and services to support us in delivering and adding value to more client projects.”