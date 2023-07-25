Chanelle Pharma Appoint Brian O'Broin as Chief Quality and Technology Officer

Ireland’s largest indigenous pharmaceutical manufacturer of both medical and veterinary products, Chanelle Pharma, announced that it has appointed Brian O’Broin to the newly created role of Chief Quality and Technology Officer (CQTO).

“We are delighted to welcome Brian O’Broin as the newest addition to our executive leadership team,” said Michael H. Burke, Chanelle Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Brian joins us at a time when we have big ambitions to grow our business, operations and market share. As we continue on this transformational journey, I have strengthened our executive team over the past 18 months with appointments such as Aubrey Mulveen as Chief Financial Officer, Kara Walsh as Chief People Officer and Aiden Dempsey as Chief Information Officer. Brian takes up this new role at an exciting time for Chanelle. His wealth of industry knowledge and experience will be pivotal in shaping our ambitious growth plans.”

Prior to joining Chanelle, Brian worked for a Polish biopharmaceutical company, Polpharma Biologics. There he was Group Director of Quality Compliance and supported the company gain FDA, EMA and MHRA regulatory approval, for its biosimilar products. Polpharma Biologics has sites in Warsaw and Gdansk (in Poland) and Utrecht (in the Netherlands). He has also worked with Teva Pharmaceuticals, Validant, Perrigo, Leo Pharma, and Pfizer, in on-site, regional and corporate roles.

Brian brings a wealth of over 25 years’ experience in quality compliance, quality operations, manufacturing, analytical technologies, remediation, continuous improvement and inspection readiness