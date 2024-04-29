ChargePoint to Invest in New Manufacturing Facility

× Expand Shutterstock

ChargePoint Technology has invested in a new manufacturing facility dedicated to its single-use products in Speke, Liverpool, to address an increased demand in the market for disposable technologies and equipment. The new site will boast a new high-tech cleanroom alongside a temperature and humidity-controlled storage facility for single-use solutions.

The new single-use centre of excellence is adjacent to ChargePoint’s current headquarters and will become fully operational in June 2024. It will significantly increase ChargePoint’s overall cleanroom capacity at this location.

The investment supports a trio of product launches to meet growing demand in the market for solutions that maintain optimum containment and sterile integrity for closed powder transfer, for both small and medium-scale production. These include:

ChargeBag XL: New 3D powder transfer bags have been developed to increase the range of sizes available to ChargePoint customers for batch transfers in excess of 150L in volume in API, OSD and aseptic production. Using the proprietary HiPure ULP7 film, the 3D powder takes the current range of 2D bags beyond 40L capacity for the same effective and efficient powder handling at enhanced scales.

ChargeBag QF (Quick-Fill): The ChargeBag QF (QuickFill) bag is designed to speed up the dispensing and transfer of bio-pharmaceutical and chemical powders in high throughput production environments such as buffer and cell culture media preparation. To reduce the risk of spillage and waste it features a large ‘full diameter’ top-opening for fast filling and easy fine tuning of target weight and a separate process connection port meaning the bag does not need to be rotated. In addition, its top-opening features and flexible skirt to protect the main bag chamber and filling stand from external contamination during this process to reduce clean up time. ChargeBag QF is available in both 2D and 3D format at volumes from 10 to 150L and is easy to implement into new or existing facilities.

ChargePoint SUP: The larger sized DN150 (6”) Single Use Passive adds to the existing DN100 offering and connects to ChargePoint(R) Split Butterfly Valve (SBVs) with a 150mm aperture and supports the transfer of powders up to and beyond 150L in volume. The system can help contain a broad spectrum of products such as HPAPI’s (Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) and those with aseptic processing as part of a hybrid single-use / multi-use system ensuring manufacturers get both cost efficiency, flexibility and also performance. The SUP works in perfect harmony with the ChargeBag, in particular, welded directly to the new 3D ChargeBag XL for a complete single use container/closure combination. The SUP can also be supplied with a Tri-Clamp ferrule for connection to containers or other bag technology.

Chris Eccles, CEO of ChargePoint Technology, commented on the news: “The new facility will become a centre of excellence at ChargePoint HQ as we introduce a dedicated product development and test cell. Alongside the opening, we’re about to launch three new products that mark a significant milestone in ChargePoint’s growth strategy as we look to expand our operations and evolve our solutions to meet our customers' ever-changing needs. This is just the beginning of a busy year for ChargePoint and we look forward to sharing further developments with our customers very soon!”