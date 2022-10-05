CleanCube Mobile Cleanrooms expands range to meet specific modular market

CleanCube Mobile Cleanrooms is expanding its range of portable controlled environments with three new standard models – CleanCube Pharma, CleanCube Equip and CleanCube Bio.

Key highlights:

CleanCube is expanding its range of portable controlled solutions to cater for specific industries that tend to require a relatively standard blueprint for their cleanroom needs.

CleanCube Pharma will be ideal for applications in pharmaceutical compounding and Cell & Gene Therapy, where segregation and containment is required.

“It’s an exciting time for CleanCube – and the Group as a whole. Due to the level of interest from specific industries and their applications, we’ve noticed trends in requirement. That led us toward standardised designs that reduce lead time and improve cost efficiencies, providing clients with tried and tested solutions that exist in the field,” said Mark Wheeler, Guardtech’s commercial director.

CleanCube Pharma and Bio utilise the base specification of the Midi 40ft container, while the Equip is housed in the Maxi (double container), with the Pharma configured to produce the best utilisation of production space whilst also accommodating the demands of a primary and secondary personnel airlock.

Allowing for a one or two-process room configuration and supporting either positive or negative pressurisation, CleanCube Pharma will be ideal for applications in the fields of Pharmaceutical compounding and Cell & Gene Therapy, especially where segregation and containment is required.

CleanCube Equip has been configured to maximise processing space to accommodate large tools and equipment used as part of any controlled manufacturing process, while the Bio range is a revamp of Guardtech’s award-winning biosafety labs conducting COVID-19 PCR testing all over the country.