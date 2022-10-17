Consensus to progress micro-invasive laser ablation as prostate treatment

Expert users of EchoLaser, a micro-invasive treatment for BPH and focal therapy of prostatic carcinoma, gathered in Florence to finalise a Delphi Consensus project set to be published in the coming months.

Participating experts were selected from Europe, the UK and USA. Among those selected had treated patients and closely observed them post-treatment to measure multiple parameters (durability of efficacy, adverse events, etc).

The Delphi Consensus methodology is broadly used in medicine. First used in the 60’s, it has since then evolved and today is considered to be a reliable approach, especially to assess new treatments. Under the coordination of urologists from the Careggi Hospital (University of Florence), experts thoroughly discussed the selection and profiling of patients eligible for the treatment, shared their experiences and debated intra as well as post-procedural options and recommendations.

Although EchoLaser is already a well-published treatment, the publication of this recent work will reinforce the importance of the existing guidelines and research supporting the use of the technology. It hopes to encourage more specialists offer the EchoLaser as a treatment option available for patients affected by BPH and prostatic cancer.

How it works

Elesta EchoLaser is an innovative soft tissue laser ablation system used to treat benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The procedure involves delivering laser energy to the prostate for several minutes which works to destroy enlarged prostate tissue whilst preserving healthy tissue. This results in a progressive reduction in the size of the prostate and improvement of urinary symptoms.

As opposed to other treatment methods, the EchoLaser procedure is micro-invasive and uses the transperineal approach to access the prostate, ensuring zero interference with the prostate. Many of the complications linked with other treatment methods are therefore eliminated such as; urinary incontinence, erectile disfunction, and issues with ejaculation.

Echolaser has been approved for use in many other therapy areas including liver and thyroid, with aims to expand the benefits to other patients.

Ideal Medical Solutions is a specialist distributor of pioneering healthcare solutions, providing an extensive, high-quality range of clinical specialities across various indications in both the NHS and the Private sector. EchoLaser is distributed in UK and Ireland by Ideal Medical Solutions.