Could You Inspire The Med-Tech Community?

Applications are now open for speakers to take part in the world-leading conference programme which runs alongside Med-Tech Innovation Expo, on 5th-6th June 2024, at the NEC, Birmingham. Med-Tech Innovation is seeking speakers who can share inspiration and thought-leadership on the current status of the medical technology industry.

Speakers will have the opportunity to be part of the CPD-accredited conference at Med-Tech Innovation Expo, the perfect platform to share expertise and market knowledge, increase visibility of projects and research and start new conversations with stakeholders.

Ian Bolland, Group Content Manager of Med-Tech Innovation and Medical Plastics News, said: "The conference in 2023 was very well received and we want to provide another programme that is just as, if not more, engaging in 2024.

“This is a really exciting time to be involved in medtech, but there are also many challenges that our sector faces. There is this appetite for innovation but how do you get things approved quickly in an ever-changing regulatory environment? And how do you go about doing it in a socially responsible manner?

“There is a clear appetite for medtech to be at the heart of industrial strategy in the UK, while neighbouring Ireland is renowned for its strength in the sector, there arguably isn’t a better time to get involved.”

Last year’s conference alone saw speakers from the Office for Life Sciences, Department for Health and Social Care, Department of Business and Trade, Boston Scientific, Johnson & Johnson, MedTech UK & Ireland, Barts Health NHS Trust, the Medical Technology Group and Stryker.

The 2024 conference will address key industry issues, and is accepting submissions across, but not limited to:

Supply chain strategy

Adoption of minimally invasive devices

New manufacturing practices

AI use in medical devices

Medical device outsourcing

Overcoming manufacturing challenges

Recruitment and retention of new skills and talent

Effective partnership with the NHS and market access

Sustainability strategy

Securing financial backing

Manufacturing for miniature (smaller) medical devices

Regulation including (but not limited to) CE, UKCA & FDA clearance

Diversity in MedTech

Global innovation will only achieve its fullest potential by embracing individuals from all backgrounds. We are calling on the entire medical technology industry to help ensure we have full representation and a diversity of voices for the programme in 2024.

Barbara Harpham, Chair, Medical Technology Group, a speaker at the 2023 Expo, said: “It was wonderful to see a celebration of the UK medical technology industry. The ongoing success of the Med-Tech Innovation Expo is testimony to the important role the sector plays in our economy, in improving the NHS, and delivering better outcomes for the patients it serves.”

Dr Paul Bhogal, Consultant Interventional Neuroradiologist, Royal London of Barts Health NHS Trust, who was part of a keynote session, said: “My experience at the Expo was fantastic and I had several very interesting conversations following my talk. The audience was engaging and enthusiastic and open to challenging the status quo and looking for novel solutions to the various problems that exist within healthcare within the UK but also further afield.”

How to Apply

Speakers are invited to submit presentation title, abstract (200 words), biography (200 words), and a high resolution headshot here, or by emailing ian.bolland@rapidnews.com.

Deadline: Monday 15th January 2024.