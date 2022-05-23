CPC Connector advances sterile connections in manufacturing processes

The AseptiQuik G DC Series Connector from CPC (Colder Products Company) adds sterile disconnection capabilities so manufacturers can make quick sterile connections and disconnections using one genderless product, even in non-sterile environments.

“The new AseptiQuik G DC connector’s combined connection/disconnection technology streamlines biopharmaceutical manufacturing significantly. This product enables both sterile connection and disconnection at point of use without requiring any ancillary equipment, helping save time and steps while maintaining quality,” said Anoop Gupta, CPC senior product manager.

The AseptiQuik G DC connector is the newest addition to CPC’s AseptiQuik G line of genderless sterile connectors. “AseptiQuik products are designed to transfer bioprocess liquids quickly and easily,” said Gupta. “The new AseptiQuik G DC connector builds on that legacy by making sterile disconnection a simple process.”

The AseptiQuik G DC connector’s intuitive “FLIP-CLICK-PULL” assembly helps users transfer liquids easily. And after transfer is complete, a simple two-step disconnection process maintains system sterility. AseptiQuik G DC connector hose barb termination sizes include 1/4", 3/8” and 1/2”.

CPC will showcase the new AseptiQuik G DC connectors along with the company’s full portfolio of biopharmaceutical process solutions at INTERPHEX 2022, May 24-26 at Javits Center in New York City.