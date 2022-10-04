CPHI Pharma Award finalists announced at Connect to Frankfurt

×

CPHI Frankfurt announces the finalists for the upcoming CPHI Pharma Awards, which will be hosted on the opening day (1st November, 2022) of the world’s largest pharma event at the Messe Frankfurt.

Key highlights:

The shortlist, announced as part of Connect to Frankfurt was whittled down from more than 180 entries across 10 categories.

All entries were extensively evaluated by an expert panel of 17 Jury Members, who collectively bring decades of expertise from big pharma, consultancy, regulatory, market intelligence and academia.

Finalists span ten categories with awards covering: API Development, Finished Formulation and Digital Innovation, and Sustainability.

Finalists span ten categories with awards for Covid innovations, new manufacturing approaches, improved sustainability and breakthrough digital technologies.

The shortlist, announced as part of Connect to Frankfurt – a complementary digital platform opening ahead of the in person event – was whittled down from more than 180 entries across 10 categories. Innovations cover the full pharmaceutical supply chain and feature many of pharma’s biggest names and breakthrough companies.

Since inception in 2004, the CPHI Pharma Awards have celebrated pharma’s brightest individuals and companies, with winners selected for making a contribution to driving the industry forward through people, products and performance.

This year’s finalists include companies that were vital to the pandemic response and improved resilience, manufacturers and innovators developing new technologies to advance drug discovery, development and manufacturing, as well as honouring tomorrow’s transformational digital solutions. Finally, the prestigious CEO of the year category will celebrate this year’s most exemplary leader.

All entries were extensively evaluated by an expert panel of 17 Jury Members, who collectively bring decades of expertise from big pharma, consultancy, regulatory, market intelligence and academia.

The winners will be unveiled at an invite-only drinks and networking reception in the Harmonie Hall at the Messe Frankfurt Congress Centre, with a 500 strong guest list of VIPs, nominees and senior stakeholders.

“We are so excited to be announcing such a strong line-up of shortlisted entries for this year’s edition of the CPHI Pharma Awards – I’d like to thank all those who took the time to submit entries for the Awards, and a special thanks to our panel of Jury members, who have so many great entries to assess. On behalf of CPHI, I’d like to offer huge congratulation to all of our nominees,” said Tara Dougal, content director – Pharma, Informa Markets.

This year’s shortlisted entries:

Excellence in Pharma: Innovation in Response to COVID-19

Ami Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd. - Molnupiravir

Croda - Scale up and supply of Lipid Nanoparticles for Covid-19 vaccinations

Evonik - Lipid production in record time: How Evonik supplied specialty lipids to BioNTech in weeks

Gilead Sciences, Inc. - Veklury

Moderna - SPIKEVAX™

Oliba Srl - The NCD partnership

Excellence in Pharma: API Development

Cambrex Corporation - Continuous Flow Oxidation Process

Chemical Resources – Thiocolchicoside

CrystecPharma - mSAS

Indicatrix Crystallography Ltd – EnaCt

Shilpa Biologicals Pvt Ltd - Recombinant Human Albumin

Tokuyama Corporation - Novel Synthesis of SGLT2 Inhibitors

Excellence in Pharma: Finished Formulation

Accord Healthcare - Sixmo

Albireo Pharma, Inc - Bylvay

Aprecia - ZipCup Formulation Platform

Catalent Pharma Solutions - Catalent Xpress Pharmaceutics

CrystecPharma - In-particle design

Dr. Ferrer BioPharma - ClorNasal

GATTEFOSSE - Emulfree Duo

Excellence in Pharma: Manufacturing, Technology & Equipment

Azbil Telstar - Smart Format

Enzymaster Deutschland GmbH - Biocatalytic Neat Organic Process to Produce Enantiopure Amines

Gasporox AB -VialArch

Just-Evotec Biologics - J.POD

SHL Medical - Modular Fully Automated Testing Machine (FATM) Platform

Thermo Fisher Scientific - Gibco Efficient-Pro Media and Feeds Systems

Lonza Small Molecules - Temperature-Shift Spray Drying Process

Excellence in Pharma: Packaging & Drug Delivery

Evonik - Beyond: LNPs: Polymeric nucleic acid delivery from Evonik & Stanford University

Haemopharm Healthcare - FillChoice Lung – CSTD

Nemera & Noble International - Safe ‘n’ Sound Patient Onboarding Kit

Phillips-Medisize, a Molex Company - Smart Autoinjector Aria

SHL Medical - Maggie 5.0 mL

Sio2 - BBW-packaging

Excellence in Pharma: Digital Innovation

A Life in a Day - A Life in a Day - Heart failure experience

Accord Healthcare - Unify Health: Helping cancer patients throughout their cancer journey

Aptar Pharma - Oleena Digital Therapeutic for Symptom Management in Oncology

ATMPS Ltd - Haatali – interoperable platform for vein-to-vein tracking of advanced therapies globally

Colorcon Inc.- SoteriaRx on-dose

Nanoform - STARMAP Online

Pharmaoffer.com - Pharmaoffer.com Platform

Excellence in Pharma: Supply Chain, Logistics & Distribution

Aragen Life Sciences - eCule LogiTracker

Bushu Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - GATEWAY to ASIA service

Cipla - Cipla Global Supply Chain Excellence in Supply Chain, Logistics and Distribution

CRYOPDP - Healthcare temperature-controlled logistics solutions

HCL Technologies - Consignment Inventory Management powered by IATM

LC CONSULTING SAS - Managing bis(trichloromethyl)carbonate -triphosgene - pharma grade supply chain by chemistry knowledge

Excellence in Pharma: Sustainability

Aquarray GmbH - DMA, droplet microarray

Indaver nv- Inda-MP: Recovery of precious metals from liquid waste streams

Körber Pharma Packaging Materials AG - Sustainable packaging solutions

Martin Dow Limited - CSR Activities of Martin Dow Group

Finzelberg - Going Zero

Excellence in Pharma: Regulatory Procedures & Compliance

Eidolon Learning Pvt Ltd - SEEK

FIVE Validation - GO!FIVE

Lonza Capsules & Health Ingredients - Capsugel titanium dioxide (TiO2) - free white gelatin capsule

Sandoz - Expansion of clinical use of Hydroxyurea (HU) FCT, the Sandoz developed innovative pediatric-friendly formulation for Sickle Cell Disease patients.

Excellence in Pharma: CEO of the Year

Adalvo - Anil Okay

Aragen Life Sciences - Manni Kantipudi

Celltrion Healthcare - Hyoung-ki Kim

Fermenta Biotech Limited - Prashant Nagre

Piramal Pharma Solutions - Peter DeYoung, CEO Piramal Global Pharma

Procos SPA - Enrico Zodio

