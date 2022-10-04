CPHI Pharma Award finalists announced at Connect to Frankfurt

CPHI Frankfurt announces the finalists for the upcoming CPHI Pharma Awards, which will be hosted on the opening day (1st November, 2022) of the world’s largest pharma event at the Messe Frankfurt.
Key highlights:
- The shortlist, announced as part of Connect to Frankfurt was whittled down from more than 180 entries across 10 categories.
- All entries were extensively evaluated by an expert panel of 17 Jury Members, who collectively bring decades of expertise from big pharma, consultancy, regulatory, market intelligence and academia.
- Finalists span ten categories with awards covering: API Development, Finished Formulation and Digital Innovation, and Sustainability.
Finalists span ten categories with awards for Covid innovations, new manufacturing approaches, improved sustainability and breakthrough digital technologies.
The shortlist, announced as part of Connect to Frankfurt – a complementary digital platform opening ahead of the in person event – was whittled down from more than 180 entries across 10 categories. Innovations cover the full pharmaceutical supply chain and feature many of pharma’s biggest names and breakthrough companies.
Since inception in 2004, the CPHI Pharma Awards have celebrated pharma’s brightest individuals and companies, with winners selected for making a contribution to driving the industry forward through people, products and performance.
This year’s finalists include companies that were vital to the pandemic response and improved resilience, manufacturers and innovators developing new technologies to advance drug discovery, development and manufacturing, as well as honouring tomorrow’s transformational digital solutions. Finally, the prestigious CEO of the year category will celebrate this year’s most exemplary leader.
The winners will be unveiled at an invite-only drinks and networking reception in the Harmonie Hall at the Messe Frankfurt Congress Centre, with a 500 strong guest list of VIPs, nominees and senior stakeholders.
“We are so excited to be announcing such a strong line-up of shortlisted entries for this year’s edition of the CPHI Pharma Awards – I’d like to thank all those who took the time to submit entries for the Awards, and a special thanks to our panel of Jury members, who have so many great entries to assess. On behalf of CPHI, I’d like to offer huge congratulation to all of our nominees,” said Tara Dougal, content director – Pharma, Informa Markets.
This year’s shortlisted entries:
Excellence in Pharma: Innovation in Response to COVID-19
Ami Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd. - Molnupiravir
Croda - Scale up and supply of Lipid Nanoparticles for Covid-19 vaccinations
Evonik - Lipid production in record time: How Evonik supplied specialty lipids to BioNTech in weeks
Gilead Sciences, Inc. - Veklury
Moderna - SPIKEVAX™
Oliba Srl - The NCD partnership
Excellence in Pharma: API Development
Cambrex Corporation - Continuous Flow Oxidation Process
Chemical Resources – Thiocolchicoside
CrystecPharma - mSAS
Indicatrix Crystallography Ltd – EnaCt
Shilpa Biologicals Pvt Ltd - Recombinant Human Albumin
Tokuyama Corporation - Novel Synthesis of SGLT2 Inhibitors
Excellence in Pharma: Finished Formulation
Accord Healthcare - Sixmo
Albireo Pharma, Inc - Bylvay
Aprecia - ZipCup Formulation Platform
Catalent Pharma Solutions - Catalent Xpress Pharmaceutics
CrystecPharma - In-particle design
Dr. Ferrer BioPharma - ClorNasal
GATTEFOSSE - Emulfree Duo
Excellence in Pharma: Manufacturing, Technology & Equipment
Azbil Telstar - Smart Format
Enzymaster Deutschland GmbH - Biocatalytic Neat Organic Process to Produce Enantiopure Amines
Gasporox AB -VialArch
Just-Evotec Biologics - J.POD
SHL Medical - Modular Fully Automated Testing Machine (FATM) Platform
Thermo Fisher Scientific - Gibco Efficient-Pro Media and Feeds Systems
Lonza Small Molecules - Temperature-Shift Spray Drying Process
Excellence in Pharma: Packaging & Drug Delivery
Evonik - Beyond: LNPs: Polymeric nucleic acid delivery from Evonik & Stanford University
Haemopharm Healthcare - FillChoice Lung – CSTD
Nemera & Noble International - Safe ‘n’ Sound Patient Onboarding Kit
Phillips-Medisize, a Molex Company - Smart Autoinjector Aria
SHL Medical - Maggie 5.0 mL
Sio2 - BBW-packaging
Excellence in Pharma: Digital Innovation
A Life in a Day - A Life in a Day - Heart failure experience
Accord Healthcare - Unify Health: Helping cancer patients throughout their cancer journey
Aptar Pharma - Oleena Digital Therapeutic for Symptom Management in Oncology
ATMPS Ltd - Haatali – interoperable platform for vein-to-vein tracking of advanced therapies globally
Colorcon Inc.- SoteriaRx on-dose
Nanoform - STARMAP Online
Pharmaoffer.com - Pharmaoffer.com Platform
Excellence in Pharma: Supply Chain, Logistics & Distribution
Aragen Life Sciences - eCule LogiTracker
Bushu Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - GATEWAY to ASIA service
Cipla - Cipla Global Supply Chain Excellence in Supply Chain, Logistics and Distribution
CRYOPDP - Healthcare temperature-controlled logistics solutions
HCL Technologies - Consignment Inventory Management powered by IATM
LC CONSULTING SAS - Managing bis(trichloromethyl)carbonate -triphosgene - pharma grade supply chain by chemistry knowledge
Excellence in Pharma: Sustainability
Aquarray GmbH - DMA, droplet microarray
Indaver nv- Inda-MP: Recovery of precious metals from liquid waste streams
Körber Pharma Packaging Materials AG - Sustainable packaging solutions
Martin Dow Limited - CSR Activities of Martin Dow Group
Finzelberg - Going Zero
Excellence in Pharma: Regulatory Procedures & Compliance
Eidolon Learning Pvt Ltd - SEEK
FIVE Validation - GO!FIVE
Lonza Capsules & Health Ingredients - Capsugel titanium dioxide (TiO2) - free white gelatin capsule
Sandoz - Expansion of clinical use of Hydroxyurea (HU) FCT, the Sandoz developed innovative pediatric-friendly formulation for Sickle Cell Disease patients.
Excellence in Pharma: CEO of the Year
Adalvo - Anil Okay
Aragen Life Sciences - Manni Kantipudi
Celltrion Healthcare - Hyoung-ki Kim
Fermenta Biotech Limited - Prashant Nagre
Piramal Pharma Solutions - Peter DeYoung, CEO Piramal Global Pharma
Procos SPA - Enrico Zodio
