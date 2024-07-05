CPHI returns to the Messe Frankfurt in 2025

CPHI Europe will return to Messe Frankfurt in 2025, scheduled for 28-30th October. The event will bring together the entire supply chain, from ingredients and finished dosages to machinery, bio, packaging, and more.

× Expand Angelina Dimitrova Shutterstock 372146152 FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - AUGUST 7, 2015: Main entrance to Messe Frankfurt Trade Fair. Messe Frankfurt GmbH is one of the world's largest trade fair companies.

The exhibition is poised to host upwards of 2,400 exhibitors and over 62,000 attendees from 170 countries, presenting unparalleled networking opportunities and access to the global supply chain. CPHI events serve as crucial indicators of industry strength, with a resurgence in growth forecasted by the majority of analysts for 2025. Significantly for the return to Frankfurt, Germany stands out prominently in the latest CPHI annual survey results, ranking highest in API quality manufacturing and second in Bio Innovation Level, Finished Dosage Quality, and Quality of Biological Processing.

"We are excited to bring our flagship event back to Messe Frankfurt, confident in our ability to deliver the world-class experience customers expect. Each year, CPHI attracts a significant number of international exhibitors and visitors, and Messe Frankfurt's prime location with strong travel connections makes it the perfect venue. This setting enables us to unite key players from across the global supply chain at the heart of the pharmaceutical industry," said Adam Andersen, executive vice president, pharma, at Informa Markets.

CPHI empowers pharma leaders to make meaningful connections, with a wide range of networking and learning opportunities. The event will also feature content sessions where some of the industry’s biggest names will share insight spanning every facet of industry development and growth. In 2025, the event will see an expanded BioProduction Zone, alongside increased demand for diverse supply chain partners from pharma customers.

The vice president of guest events at Messe Frankfurt, Michael Biwer, said: “This highly international guest event is of immense importance for Frankfurt as a trade fair location. The CPHI exhibition has been held here before, and we see this decision as confirmation of our expertise. It is a great pleasure for us to welcome so many highly qualified participants from the realms of science and research to Messe Frankfurt.”

Over the event’s three days, 28-30th October, Messe Frankfurt will become a hub for the world of pharmaceutical research, development, and manufacturing, empowering the industry with partnerships to launch both innovative and targeted therapies, as well as more affordable and accessible pharmaceuticals.