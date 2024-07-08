CPHI South East Asia Opens

CPHI South East Asia (10-12th July 2024) returns to Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in the heart of Bangkok, as the industry undergoes improving prospects driven by increasing pharmaceutical development in the region.

× Expand Wongsakorn Napaeng Shutterstock 2423245407 Bangkok Thailand FEB 8 2024: Queen Sirikit National Convention Center - QSNCC of Thailand.

Reflecting the changing prospects for pharma in Southeast Asia, this year’s event will host some 400 exhibitors – over 60 of which are new. This is a 20% year on year growth, with over 8,000 attendees expected to forge meaningful connections.

“We have seen in the last few years that the region is becoming a hub for finished formulation production, and we have a great number of ingredient suppliers attending from both China and India. Singapore has already cemented itself as a bio-innovation centre, and now host country Thailand, alongside Vietnam and Cambodia, are key markets for pharma manufacturing – we expect this to be a rapidly growing part of the CPHI portfolio. Learnings and connections made this week will empower the future growth of the region well into 2025,” said Rungphech Chitanuwat, regional portfolio director, Informa Markets (Thailand).

Alongside the exhibition halls, the event will feature over 60 conference sessions to keep attendees abreast of the region’s opportunities and dynamic prospects. Keynote sessions will include updates and insights such as:

Cambodia’s Pharmaceutical Industry Update: Presented by Sien Sindy, president of the Cambodian Pharmaceutical Distributor Association (CPDA).

Presented by Sien Sindy, president of the Cambodian Pharmaceutical Distributor Association (CPDA). Thailand’s Pharmaceutical Trends in 2024: Insights from Akrim Jantaraprapa, associate principal at IQVIA.

Insights from Akrim Jantaraprapa, associate principal at IQVIA. Vietnam’s Pharmaceutical Industry and Development Strategy: Analysis by Nguyen Dieu Ha, general secretary of the Vietnam Pharmaceutical Companies Association (VNPCA)

Additionally, there will be a comprehensive session on the regional regulatory standards entitled ‘FDA framework: Regulatory framework for Pharmaceutical products approval update’. This session will feature in-depth perspectives from regional regulators across four countries, empowering pharma companies with insights on how to launch pharmaceuticals in the region over the next few years. It will be invaluable for ensuring that products can launch quickly into the market and maximise their reach and revenue potential.

Speakers include:

Worasuda Yoongthong, director of medicines regulation division, Food and Drug Administration, Thailand

Lok Saphy, director, department of drugs and food, Ministry of Health, Cambodia

Sea Thol, deputy director, department of drugs and food, Ministry of Health, Cambodia

Hiem Sokhem, vice chief of registration bureau, drugs and food, Ministry of Health, Cambodia

Rosilawati Ahmad, director, National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA)

Alyssa Mae P. Dela Peña, RPh., registration section, Licensing and Registration Division (LRD), Center for Drug Regulation and Research (CDRR), Food and Drug Administration Philippines

Representatives from Badan Pengawas Obat dan Makanan (BPOM), Indonesia

Representatives from The Department of Pharmacy Business Management – Drug Administration of Vietnam

The sessions will provide crucial information and strategic insights for stakeholders looking to navigate and capitalise on the evolving pharmaceutical landscape in Southeast Asia.