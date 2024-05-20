Cresset Targets Global Growth with New India HQ

× Expand Shutterstock

Cresset is expanding its existing Asia Pacific presence by creating a new headquarters in Bangalore, one of India’s leading centres for biotechnology and pharmaceutical research.

This latest announcement consolidates Cresset’s position as a global player in the drug discovery space, and comes off the back of establishing a new facility in Boston earlier in the year.

From its origins in the UK, Cresset has grown into a drug discovery solutions company with a genuine global reach, with more than 60% of its revenues now coming from outside the UK. The company has experienced rapid growth in recent years, achieving an average year-on-year growth of over 25% and a significant increase in its employee headcount since 2020.

Commenting on the new Indian HQ Cresset’s Chief Scientific Officer and co-Founder Dr. Mark Mackey: said “Launching our new site in India marks a major milestone in our international growth and expansion as a company. The talent pool and centers of excellence available in the region will enable us to expand our existing service offering to clients and develop strong relationships through face-to-face contact on the ground. We already have a satellite office space in Bangalore, where a high proportion of our Indian staff are currently based. The new office will allow us to grow our overall business and gain access to grant funding in the Indian market."

Cresset’s new India site will support the growing demands of Cresset’s APAC customer base, and increase its reach in a range of markets across the region, including South Korea, Japan, China, and Australasia.