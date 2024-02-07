Cytiva and LevitasBio Join Forces

× Expand Shutterstock

Cytiva and LevitasBio are collaborating to deliver an innovative single-cell workflow for genomics researchers in academia and industry. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in improving how samples are prepared, enabling researchers to more quickly perform tasks like breaking down tissues and purifying individual cell suspensions for single-cell analysis and other downstream applications. This is particularly important for advancing personalised medicine by providing insights into disease mechanisms and therapeutic targets, supporting oncology research, and accelerating scientific discovery.

Stephen Bell, President, Discovery & Medical, Cytiva, says: "Our collaboration is rooted in the shared goal of enabling breakthrough discoveries in Life Sciences research that advance and accelerate therapeutic developments. By combining the strengths of our products with LevitasBio, we aim to empower researchers with a more efficient and gentle approach to sample preparation."

Single-cell analysis plays a pivotal role in advancing therapeutic approaches, particularly in cancer research. Cytiva’s and LevitasBio’s expertise and technologies will be used to create a streamlined, semi-automated workflow solution. This will reduce single-cell damage or stress and improve overall single-cell health—all critical elements for producing viable samples for use in subsequent stages of genetic studies or other downstream cell-based assays.

Martin Pieprzyk, CEO, LevitasBio, added: "The VIA Extractor and LeviCell platform offers a more complete approach to tissue dissociation and single-cell suspension cleanup, which better enables researchers to develop innovative solutions in the personalised medicine space. Through this pioneering effort, we’re taking a significant step towards facilitating breakthroughs in research and translational applications, aligning with our commitment to driving innovation in the life sciences industry."