Cytiva and RoosterBio Collaborate to Address Exosome Manufacturing Challenges

Cytiva and RoosterBio, Inc., are teaming up to develop a purification process to manufacture exosomes in mass quantities. This collaboration brings together the strengths of both companies to solve one of the biggest challenges currently limiting the use of exosomes as therapeutics and as delivery vehicles for gene therapies and other biologics.

Exosomes are extracellular vesicles (EVs) that play a critical role in cell-to-cell communication and show therapeutic potential in areas that include cancer, neurodegenerative, and regenerative medicine. Compared to other gene-based therapies, exosomes carry multiple types of genetic material, which can be useful in treating complex disorders that can’t be targeted by viral vectors and lipid nanoparticles.

Emmanuel Abate, President, Genomic Medicine, Cytiva, says: “Current methods for purifying exosomes are often time-consuming and inefficient, which can limit their use in clinical operations. The goal of this collaboration is to develop scalable purification platforms that allow this exciting treatment option to reach its full potential.”

Tim Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of RoosterBio, says: “Exosomes offer a new and uniquely powerful approach for the treatment of a wide range of human health conditions, and robust, scalable, cost-effective manufacturing solutions are essential to realising this potential. We are delighted to partner with Cytiva to advance our collective exosome technology platforms for clinical and commercial adoption of this exciting new class of therapies.”

Cytiva and RoosterBio will work together to develop high-efficiency purification technologies that enable large-scale exosome production and yield high purity, potency, and cost-efficiency. The data generated through this collaborative effort will be published and shared with the broader life sciences community.