Cytiva launches X-platform bioreactors to simplify single-use upstream bioprocessing operations.

Key highlights:

Cytiva increases process efficiency with X-platform bioreactors, building on its Xcellerex portfolio.

X-platform bioreactors can be used for monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), protein-based drugs which continue to give rise to new treatments, as well as manufacturing cell and gene therapies and viral vectors.

The bioreactors work with the Cytiva Bioreactor Scaler to determine the optimal target settings for scaling without trial and error.

X-platform bioreactors, initially available in 50 and 200 L sizes are provided with Figurate automation solution software and can increase process efficiency through ergonomic improvements, production capability and simplified supply chain operations. The bioreactors also work with the Cytiva Bioreactor Scaler to determine the optimal target settings for scaling without trial and error.

Amanda Halford, president of bioprocessing at Cytiva, said: “We listen carefully to customer feedback, and for process developers we’ve seen their needs evolve over time. The launch of the X-platform is a direct result of that feedback.

Use of these new bioreactors will drive speed and productivity in process development and manufacturing and really make the difference for our customers who often have a patient waiting at the end of their work.”

Xcellerex bioreactors were first developed 20 years ago and today thousands of Xcellerex bioreactors are in labs or manufacturing workflows across the world. As well as mAbs, the X[1]platform can be used to manufacture cell and gene therapies as well as viral vectors. The majority of mAbs approved by the FDA in 2022 use Cytiva technologies in their manufacture.

The monoclonal antibody revolution

Bioreactors are integral to the manufacture of protein-based drugs, especially monoclonal antibodies. Since the first monoclonal antibody was generated in 1975, they have changed medicine by providing a new way in which to target specific mutations and defects in protein structure and expression. There is a diverse pipeline of molecules derived from the mAb structure, including bispecific antibodies, mAbs conjugated with peptides and recombinant proteins, which are being developed to treat a wide range of conditions from cancers to immune-based disorders.

The last word

X-platform bioreactors from Cytiva are designed to meet process needs of today and tomorrow. Starting in 2023, customers can order the 50 or 200 L size X-platform bioreactors (larger sizes are coming in 2024) and see it for themselves at Interphex in New York City in April 2023, as well as other global events throughout the year.