Cytiva Introduces New Cell Lines

× Expand Shutterstock

Viral vector-based gene therapies hold immense promise for treating a multitude of diseases. However, their widespread adoption has been hindered by inefficient manufacturing methods and the absence of established standardised processes, resulting in high costs and limited accessibility for patients. Cytiva is bringing solutions to these challenges with its new ELEVECTA cell lines.

Emmanuel Abate, President Genomic Medicine, Cytiva says: “We are relentless in our pursuit of bringing life changing therapies to patients faster. To make gene therapy a realistic option for more patients, we need to be able to standardise its manufacturing. We’ve gone to the heart of the process by creating viral vector cell lines that will make a big impact to developers of gene therapies.”

The three lines comprehensively meet the distinct objectives of various therapeutic programs with the ability to transition between cell lines as needs evolve and can be paired with Cytiva’s established cell culture media offering: